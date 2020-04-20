USD/CAD rises towards 1.4100 amid fresh risk-off, WTI weakness

USD/CAD takes the bids, snaps two-day losing streak. WTI drops to the lowest since 1999 amid demand-supply concerns. Risk-off renews following fresh coronavirus updates. Second-tier data from the US …
