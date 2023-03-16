“Volatile risk appetite remains a headwind for the CAD but valuation and a somewhat overbought USD may limit losses for now.” “Markets have little incentive to move an overbought USD significantly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Risk appetite remains a headwind for the Loonie – Scotiabank - March 16, 2023
- Industrial CAD Market Is Booming Globally Forecast 2023-2029 - March 16, 2023
- USD/CAD trades with modest losses below mid-1.3700s, downside seems cushioned - March 16, 2023