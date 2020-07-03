Analysts from Rabobank forecast USD/CAD at 1.38 in one month, at 1.42 in three months and at 1.40 in nine months. They point out that crude oil prices matter of the Canadian dollar but is not the key …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Range-Bound Trading Continues - July 3, 2020
- USD/CAD: “Risk-on, risk-off” dynamic will remain key – Rabobank - July 3, 2020
- USD/CAD trades sideways around 1.3570 in quiet day - July 3, 2020