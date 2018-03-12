The sharp drop in USD/CAD to 1.2806 from 1.2909 seen on Friday indicates the recent uptrend has made a high at 1.3001. Also, the pair closed on Friday below the 10-day moving average (MA), so sideways to negative action could be seen today. That said, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD risk reversals maintain put bias - March 12, 2018
- GBP/CAD is Close to Start Wave 5 - March 11, 2018
- AUD/CAD trade idea for the week ahead - March 11, 2018