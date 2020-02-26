A key option market metric shows investors are adding bets to position for gains in the USD/CAD pair. One-month risk reversals, a gauge of calls to puts, crossed above zero on Monday, indicating …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD risk reversals show call bias for first since early September - February 25, 2020
- Capital Power Corp – FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL CAD 25 – Ser 5 (CPWPF) Historical NOCP - February 25, 2020
- Capital Power Corp – FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL CAD 25 – Ser 5 (CPWPF) Pre-Market Quotes - February 25, 2020