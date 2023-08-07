Our short-term valuation model that incorporates the impact of moves in yield spreads, risk sentiment and energy prices are currently signalling that USD/CAD should be trading closer to the 1.3000 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Room for a move lower in near-term but unlikely to last – MUFG - August 7, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Refreshes two-month high around 1.3400 as Fed delivers hawkish guidance - August 7, 2023
- USD/CAD Outlook: Bulls await sustained strength beyond 100-day SMA hurdle near 1.3400 - August 7, 2023