Also likely to favor the Loonie pair buyers is the recent retreat in the WTI crude oil prices, Canada’s main export item. That said, the WTI eases from an intraday high of $75.43 to $75.05 by the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD run-up crosses 1.3600 as Oil trims recent gains, Canada GDP, Fed’s preferred inflation eyed - April 28, 2023
- 2023-2030 CAM & CAD Software Market | Growing Trends Report - April 28, 2023
- CAD projected at $9.2b for 2024 - April 28, 2023