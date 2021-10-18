Economists at Scotiabank see USD/CAD downside potential to the low 1.22s. “If the USD manages to steady around 1.2365/70 into this week, a modest correction could develop. We expect USD gains to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Scope for a free-fall to the 1.22 level ahead of year-end – Scotiabank - October 18, 2021
- USD/CAD Forecast: Canadian Dollar Strengthens on Crude Oil - October 18, 2021
- USD/CAD to slow down its decline in the week ahead – ING - October 18, 2021