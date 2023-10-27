CAD remains soft and may struggle to improve materially in the short run, economists at Scotiabank report. Losses have edged below short-term trend support and may see spot drop back to the mid-1.37s in the short run but trend signals are USD-bullish and scope for USD/CAD losses appears limited at the moment.
