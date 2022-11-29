Economists at Scotiabank note that the Canadian Dollar has struggled to advance against a soft greenback. Firm resistance seen at 1.3490/00 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD jumps to nearly three-week high, around mid-1.3500s post-Canadian GDP - November 29, 2022
- USD/CAD: Scope for more significant losses is getting narrower – Scotiabank - November 29, 2022
- CAD to outperform other procyclical currencies in 2023 – ING - November 29, 2022