USD/CAD sees a downside below 1.3500 ahead of US/Canada employment data

USD/CAD is eyeing more weakness below 1.3500 as the focus has shifted to employment data. The DXY may surrender the 110.00 cushion amid weaker US NFP projections. An upbeat consensus for Canada’s …
