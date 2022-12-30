USD/CAD is likely to display more weakness below 1.3540 as risk-on impulse firms. A recovery in oil prices is expected to support the Canadian Dollar. The fresh supply of the US Dollar amid the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD sees more weakness below 1.3540 amid a risk-on mood and a recovery in oil price - December 29, 2022
- India’s current account deficit surges to record $36.4 billion in September quarter - December 29, 2022
- CAD surges to record $36.4 billion in Sept quarter - December 29, 2022