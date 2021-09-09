USD/CAD seesaws near 1.2700 amid sluggish oil, focus on BOC Governor Macklem, ECB

USD/CAD consolidates gains from 13-day top, remains sidelined of late. Pre-ECB caution could weigh on prices, speech from BOC Governor Macklem, US jobs data eyed as well. USD/CAD fades post-BOC run-up …
