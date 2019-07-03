WTI surges after the US President Donald Trump warns Iran over nuclear threats. The overall weakness of the US Dollar (USD) also pleased USD/CAD bears to flash 8-month low. Politics/trade may gain …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD seesaws near 8-month low as WTI benefits from the US-Iran tussle - July 3, 2019
- BlackRock(R) Canada Announces Change in Index of the iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) - July 3, 2019
- BlackRock® Canada Announces Change in Index of the iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) - July 3, 2019