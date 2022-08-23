USD/CAD sellers approach 1.3000 as oil regains $91.00, DXY struggles at monthly peak

USD/CAD renews intraday low as bulls take a breather at five-week high. WTI crude oil rises for the second consecutive day as USD pares recent gains, OPEC flashes mixed signals. US PMIs will be …
