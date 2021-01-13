USD/CAD stays depressed while probing the weekly low. WTI refreshes multi-week top, US dollar index extends the previous day’s losses. Risks linger virus woes and US political turmoil battle stimulus …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD sellers attack 1.2700 as WTI strength joins US dollar weakness - January 12, 2021
- Dental CAD/CAM Market Global overview 2021 | Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking, Insights, Forecast to 2027 - January 12, 2021
- CAD Renders Purportedly Reveal Design of New 11-inch iPad Pro [Images] - January 12, 2021