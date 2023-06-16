The USD/CAD dipped to a multi-month low of 1.3188, last seen in September 2022. Rising Oil prices give traction to CAD. Hawkish Fed speakers limit the pair’s upside potential. On Friday, the USD/CAD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD set to close a third consecutive weekly decline - June 16, 2023
- True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust declares CAD 0.0248 dividend - June 16, 2023
- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust declares CAD 0.09 dividend - June 16, 2023