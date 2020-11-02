USD/CAD shifts to the upside as markets take up their pandemic worry beads again

USD/CAD rose smartly last week gaining 1.5% as the second wave of the pandemic in Europe and the United States revived the general dollar safety-trade though the fear and the greenback remained far …
