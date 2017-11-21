USD/CAD has failed to clear resistance indicating downside risk. Resistance at 1.2820 (07/11/2017 high) has been broken. Hourly support lies at 1.2667 (10/11/2017 low). Expected to show continued upside pressures. In the longer term, the pair has broken …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Short-Term Bullish - November 21, 2017
- FxWirePro: USD/CAD FX options market finds no reason to buy loonie, IV skews move in sync with risk reversals and fundamental drivers - November 21, 2017
- USD/CAD hits 2-1/2-week tops and retreats, still comfortable above 1.28 mark - November 21, 2017