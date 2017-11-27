USD/CAD: Sideways price action

USD/CHF’s technical structure is clearly bearish. The technical structure indicates further downside risks. The pair has failed to hold consistently above the parity. The road is wideopen for further decline. In the long-term, the pair is still trading in …
