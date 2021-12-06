USD/CAD sinking as risk sentiment improves oil spikes in to $69bbls territories

Risk appetite has returned to markets as the Covid-19 variant fears abate. Commodity currencies are bid and the CAD is supported on higher oil. USD/CAD is sliding as risk sentiment improves as the VIX …
