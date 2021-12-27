USD/CAD sits near daily top, around 1.2825-30 area amid retreating oil prices/stronger USD

USD/CAD gained some positive traction on Monday and was supported by a combination of factors. Worries that rising COVID-19 cases could dent fuel demand weighed on oil and undermined the loonie. The …
