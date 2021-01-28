Investors look forward to the release of the Advance US Q4 GDP report for a fresh impetus. The USD/CAD pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a range …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD sits near multi-week tops, above mid-1.2800s ahead of US GDP - January 28, 2021
- USD/CAD Forecast: USD Tests 50 Day EMA Against Loonie - January 28, 2021
- USD/CAD sees a quick drop from monthly tops near 1.2860, US data eyed - January 28, 2021