A weaker tone around crude oil prices undermined the loonie and favours USD/CAD bulls. The pair seems poised to prolong its recovery from multi-year lows and test 50-day SMA. The USD/CAD pair climbed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD sits near two-week tops, bulls await a sustained move beyond 1.2600 mark - March 24, 2021
- EUR/CAD Price Analysis: Bears seek a break of hourly support - March 23, 2021
- Better Survival With PDE5 Inhibitors for ED in Stable CAD - March 23, 2021