The USD/CAD is slumping to three-day lows, below 1.2700 following the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision just released. Firstly the pair rose to 1.2760, then dipped to around 1.2694 is currently …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD slid to three-day fresh lows despite a hawkish Fed - September 22, 2021
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Test Of Support At 1.2730 - September 22, 2021
- USD/CAD: Loonie Strengthens as Oil Prices Bounce Back; FOMC Decision Eyed - September 22, 2021