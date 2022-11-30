Oil price cheers hopes of more demand from China, OPEC+ output cut. US Dollar seems bracing for hawkish comments from Fed’s Powell. US ADP Employment Change, Q3 GDP and Beige Book eyed as well.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD slides back closer to 1.3500 amid rising oil prices, weaker USD, ahead of US data - November 30, 2022
- RailVision Analytics closes $5.5 million CAD to cut train emissions by curbing fuel consumption - November 30, 2022
- Water Ways Technologies Inc.: Water Ways Reports Q3 2022 Financial Results: Sales of CAD$12.1M and Net Profit of CAD$3.5M - November 30, 2022