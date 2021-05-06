The USD/CAD pair continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped to fresh multi-year lows, around the 1.2235-30 region in the last hour. Following an early uptick to the 1.2285-90 …
USD/CAD slides further below mid-1.2200s, fresh multi-year lows and counting
