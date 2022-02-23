USD/CAD slides further below mid-1.2700s amid softer USD/uptick in oil prices

USD/CAD met with a fresh supply on Wednesday and once again failed near the 1.2780-1.2785 area. An uptick in crude oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted pressure amid subdued USD demand. A …
