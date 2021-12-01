USD/CAD witnessed some selling on Wednesday and retreated further from an over three-month high. Rebounding oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted pressure amid a subdued USD demand. Investors …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD slides to 1.2725 area, reverses overnight gains ahead of OPEC meeting - December 1, 2021
- CAD/CAM Abutments Fuel Dental Implant Markets in Asia Pacific to Reach $1.8 Billion - December 1, 2021
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls battle 13-month-old resistance below 1.2800 - November 30, 2021