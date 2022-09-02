The USD/CAD pair extends its steady intraday descent and drops to the 1.3115-1.3110 area, or a fresh daily low during the early North American session. Spot prices retreat further from the highest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD slides to 1.3100 neighbourhood, downside potential seems limited - September 2, 2022
- USD/CAD Return to 1.33 hinged on US Nonfarm Payrolls - September 2, 2022
- India keen to settle sovereign bonds domestically to help with CAD - September 2, 2022