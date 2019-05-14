WTI gains more than 1% on the day as tension in the Middle East escalates. US Dollar Index moves sideways in a tight range below 97.50. Today’s data from the U.S. unlikely to trigger a significant …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD slides to daily lows near 1.3450 as oil rally picks up steam - May 14, 2019
- USD/CAD Analysis: Sets for breakout - May 14, 2019
- USD/CAD Daily Price Forecast – Loonie Consolidating Near 1.3460/70 Levels - May 14, 2019