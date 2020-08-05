A combination of factors kept exerting pressure on USD/CAD for the fourth straight session. Doubts about the US economic recovery, fiscal impasse continued weighing on the greenback. A modest pickup …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD slides to over 5-month lows, closer to mid-1.3200s - August 5, 2020
- Apparel CAD System Market Upcoming Growth By Top Key Players: Tukatech Inc., Gerber Technology LLC - August 5, 2020
- Global CAD Software Market 2020 Industry Key Player, Trend and Segmented Data, Demand and Forecast by 2025 - August 4, 2020