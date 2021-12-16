A double-top in the daily chart looms with a target of 1.2400. After a spike towards 1.2937 on Wednesday, the USD/CAD grinds lower during the New York session, trading at 1.2770 at the time of writing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD slides under 1.2800 amid an upbeat market as oil rises - December 16, 2021
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Pulls Back After Rally - December 16, 2021
- USD/CAD analysis: Reacts to fundamentals - December 16, 2021