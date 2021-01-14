USD/CAD has come under renewed selling pressure in Asia this Thursday, as it drops back below 1.2700 following a brief bounce in the early dealings. The latest leg lower in the spot comes as the US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD slips back below 1.2700 amid fresh US dollar selling - January 13, 2021
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. Announces Closing of CAD$77.5 Million Offering with Institutional Investors - January 13, 2021
- What I Wish I Had Known About CAD Management - January 13, 2021