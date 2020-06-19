USD/CAD slips below 1.3600 amid WTI rise, risk reset

USD/CAD snaps two-day winning to take a U-turn from 1.3617. WTI confirms a bullish chart pattern while probing the weekly top. Canadian FinMin rules out tax increase to bear the burden of aid programs …
