USD/CAD remains on the back foot for the second day in a row. Broad US dollar weakness, WTI recovery weigh on the pair. US data, COVID-19 Bill, become the key catalysts to follow. USD/CAD aptly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD slips below 1.4400, takes clues from US dollar weakness, WTI recovery - March 25, 2020
- US Dollar May Fall if S&P 500 Rises on Short Bets, USD/CAD Eyes Support - March 24, 2020
- Bastrop CAD closes lobby to public due to coronavirus concerns - March 24, 2020