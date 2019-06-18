EUR/USD is trading below 1.1200 after ECB President Draghi opened the door to rate cuts. Presidents Trump and Xi will hold an extended meeting at the G-20 Summit. The news cheered markets. GBP/USD is …
USD/CAD slumps below 1.34 as loonie capitalizes on crude oil rally
