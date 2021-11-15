USD/CAD slumps to 1.2520s after reaching monthly highs around 1.2600, as US T-bond yields fall

After reaching four-week highs, the USD/CAD slumps for the second day in a row, down 0.18%, trading at 1.2524 during the day at the time of writing. The fall is mainly driven by US dollar weakness, …
