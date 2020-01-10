USD/CAD pulls back from two-week high amid pre-NFP dull trading. BOC’s Poloz failed to provide any clear direction, WTI bears also catch a breath near the monthly bottom. Trade/geopolitical headlines …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD snaps three-day winning streak below 21-day SMA ahead of US/Canada jobs data - January 9, 2020
- USD/CAD In The Crossfire Of Today’s Employment Reports - January 9, 2020
- USD/CAD Forecast: Canadian Dollar Pressured as Oil Prices Plunge - January 9, 2020