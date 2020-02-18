USD/CAD snaps two-day losing streak amid fresh risk-off, WTI weakness

USD/CAD bounces off the monthly lows. Coronavirus fears keep weighing on the commodity and commodity-linked currencies. Canadian Manufacturing Sales, the return of the US traders will be in the focus.
