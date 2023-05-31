GBP/USD is extending losses toward 1.2350 in the European session. Markets stay jittery amid China growth worries and ahead of the US House vote on the debt deal. Hawkish Fed’s Mester underpins the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Softer growth data might add to near-term pressure on the Loonie – Scotiabank - May 31, 2023
- Water Ways Technologies Inc.: Water Ways Reports Q1 2023 Financial Results: Sales of CAD$4.1M and Net Profit of CAD$0.4M - May 31, 2023
- Planting Hope Reports Record Q1 Revenues of $3.2 Million (CAD $4.4 Million) in Q1 2023 - May 31, 2023