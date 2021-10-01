USD/CAD stages an impressive comeback above 21-DMA ahead of key data

USD/CAD recaptures 1.2700 and beyond amid broad USD bounce. Retreat in WTI prices also helps push USD/CAD higher. All eyes remain on the US inflation and Canadian GDP release. USD/CAD is extending …
