USD/CAD stays below 1.3400 despite broad USD strength

USD/CAD is fluctuating in a tight range below 1.3400 on Monday. Rising crude oil prices help CAD stay resilient against its rivals. US Dollar Index builds on Friday’s strong gains. The USD/CAD pair …
