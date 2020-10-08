USD/CAD stays heavy near 1.3250, focus on BOC’s Macklem

USD/CAD probes weekly low while extending Wednesday’s losses from 1.3340. US dollar drops versus major currencies as stimulus hopes dim safe-haven demand. WTI avoids further losses despite downbeat …
