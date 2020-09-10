USD/CAD stays pressured above 1.3100, focus on BOC’s Mecklem

USD/CAD extends previous day’s pullback from three-week top to refresh intraday low. US dollar’s weakness joins WTI’s gains to please the sellers. Market sentiment fails to keep US-session recovery …
