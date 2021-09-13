USD/CAD holds lower ground after declining the most in over a week. Geopolitical fears, stimulus/vaccine hopes back oil prices to refresh six-week top. DXY closed mixed as weaker Treasury yields probe …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD stays pressured around 1.2650 on firmer oil prices ahead of US inflation - September 13, 2021
- USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Eases Ahead of CPI and Retail Sales - September 13, 2021
- HORIZ.ENH.FI.BASK.TR CAD - September 13, 2021