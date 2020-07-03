USD/CAD steadies around 1.3560, looks to snap three-week winning streak

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1250, pressured amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus in the US. Traders are digesting the upbeat Non-Farm Payrolls figures already out ahead of the long US weekend …
