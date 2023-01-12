USD/CAD holds lower ground after dropping to seven-week low. Downbeat US CPI fuelled talks of Fed’s policy pivot and weighed on the US Dollar. WTI crude oil cheered softer USD, hopes of more energy …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD steadies around multi-day low under 1.3400 amid US inflation-led blow to USD, firmer Oil price - January 12, 2023
- Tourmaline Oil Corp. declares CAD 2.00/Share special dividend - January 12, 2023
- USD/CAD Forecast: Continues To Try To Build A Base - January 12, 2023