Oil prices remain sluggish amid mixed concerns over the demand-supply matrix. Softer inflation expectations, retreating yields and a light calendar ahead of US CPI test moves. USD/CAD portrays …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD steadies near 1.3000 amid sluggish oil prices, cautious mood ahead of US CPI - September 13, 2022
- 3D CAD Market Demand 2022 Growth Strategy, Size, Share, Future Trends, Top Players Strategies, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast till 2028 - September 12, 2022
- USD/CAD juggles below 1.3000 ahead of US Inflation, oil advances - September 12, 2022