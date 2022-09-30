Retreating US bond yields, a positive risk tone weighs on the USD and caps gains. The USD/CAD pair attracts some dip-buying in the vicinity of the mid-1.3600s and sticks to modest intraday gains …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD steadily climbs back above 1.3700 mark, focus remains on US PCE data - September 30, 2022
- RBI expects CAD to come under 3 per cent in FY23 - September 30, 2022
- 3D CAD Market 2022 : Detailed Analysis of Industry, Potential Growth, Attractive Valuation and Growth Forecast Up to 2029 | 118 Report Pages - September 30, 2022